Random speed checks in a Gwynedd town showed drivers “complying with the speed limit”.
North Wales Police announced last week that they would be conducted speed checks in Harlech following complaints about speeding on the A496 through the town.
“Gwynedd South Policing Team will be carrying out random speed checks over the coming weeks to deter this,” a police spokesperson said.
Reporting back on the speed check exercise, NWP Gwynedd South said: “Good to see everyone complying with the speed limit and driving safely.”