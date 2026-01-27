Ceredigion County Council is inviting residents to take part in a consultation on the future use of the former Awel Deg care home and school playing fields in Llandysul.
Two external consultants have been appointed to develop proposals and the council is seeking local insight to help shape the direction of the plans.
Common Works Architecture and Initiate Architecture will be hosting an open consultation event at Y Porth Hotel, Llandysul, on 28 January, from 2:30pm–4pm.
Local residents are encouraged to attend, view initial ideas, and share their aspirations for how these sites could be used in the future.
As well as the in-person session, an online form is available for those who wish to submit their ideas digitally.
Cllr Clive Davies Cabinet Member for Economy, said: “Input from the community is essential as we explore potential uses for these prominent sites in Llandysul.
“We encourage residents to take part and help guide the emerging proposals.”
Access to the online form can be found here: https://roryakavanagh.questionpro.com/a/TakeSurvey?tt=jlt5K16z7PcECHrPeIW9eQ%3D%3D
