Gwynedd residents are being asked to share their views on tourism.
A council survey invites residents to comment on different aspects of tourism, including positive or negative effects in relation to employment, quality of life, the environment, heritage and Welsh culture.
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, said: "We are keen to learn more about the impact tourism has on communities and the advantages and disadvantages that arise from it.
"This survey is timely as a year has passed since we launched the Gwynedd and Eryri Plan 2035, the Strategic Plan for sustainable tourism in the area.
"This is also an opportunity for people to share their views on the effects of tourism since the designation of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales as a World Heritage Site in 2021.
"The findings will help us guide tourism policy into the future and enable us to respond in the best way to meet the local needs of our communities.
"If you have any views on the subject, I encourage you to fill in the questionnaire."
The survey, which closes on 15 November, can be found at https://shorturl.at/cBqun.