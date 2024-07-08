Haven is offering 270 summer jobs across its parks in Gwynedd and Flintshire.
The holiday park operator has 270 vacancies across its sites at Greenacres, Porthmadog, Hafan y Mor, Pwllheli and Presthaven, Prestatyn.
The recruitment drive supports growing demand, with Haven’s UK parks expecting 3.6 million holidaymakers in 2024, up 13 per cent from 2023.
Individuals of all ages and experience can apply for a diverse range of seasonal jobs. Available roles cover a range of functions, including activities and leisure - supervising various activities such as target shooting, archery, rock climbing and housekeeping, lifeguarding, and hospitality.
Nola Ferguson, Head of Talent Acquisition at Haven, said: “As we prepare for yet another busy summer season, it’s an exciting time for talented individuals from the local community to join our dynamic and award-winning team. Haven is a fantastic place to work for people of all levels of experience, with comprehensive training programmes in place for every position.
“From school-leavers wanting to take their first steps on the career ladder to individuals looking for part-time employment over the summer months, there is a perfect role available at Haven, with many team members returning to our parks year after year.”
Find out more at www.jobs.haven.com