A new way of treating people with broken bones has now been rolled out in health boards across Wales, Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has announced.
The All-Wales Fracture Liaison Service ensures that patients aged 50 and over with a broken bone after a fall have their bone health and falls risk checked and managed to lower risk of further fractures in the future.
More than £1m in funding from the Six Goals Programme for Urgent and Emergency Care and from the Welsh Value in Health Centre has helped develop FLS services in areas where there was no provision, and to support expansion and improvement of existing services.
Funding so far has seen 13 Clinical Nurse Specialists and 11 administration staff recruited.