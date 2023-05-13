The daughter of an ex-resident of care home Hafan y Waun says families in Aberystwyth will be torn apart if it closes – and described the pain of being separated from her mother due to lack of provision.
Aberystwyth-based Suki Morys’ mother Elizabeth Morris, aged 99, has dementia and is totally reliant on others for her care.
Before being forced to move more than an hour away from her family to Llandovery in pursuit of specialist nursing, Ms Morris spent three years at Hafan Y Waun.
Her daughter told the Cambrian News: “I cannot express how important the place was for her and every other resident there.
“The building itself is light and airy with various little side rooms that people could sit quietly in, as well as larger areas for groups to do therapies such as music therapy, which my mother particularly enjoys.
“The bedrooms are spacious with views of the garden or the sea, and they have en-suite shower and toilet. Everything is always spotless.
“It’s rather like a hotel walking down the wide corridors. The place enables residents to keep their independence, while being safely looked after and catered for.
“The carers are second to none, always stimulating the patients by talking or singing, dancing, doing crafts, gardening, or just giving them comfort.
“I never saw patients just sitting around a room staring into space as I have in other homes, and the carers seem to genuinely enjoy making friends with the residents, they knew them personally.
“My mother thrived there for two years until, unfortunately, she had a fall in the night and broke her hip.
“After being in hospital for months because no place could be found for her, it was decided she could not go back to Hafan because of lack of mobility – and she is now at a home in Llandovery.
“This is far from ideal as I live in Aberystwyth - so I’m visiting far less now. She’s 99 this year and it’s such a shame that she is so far away.
“If yet another home closes in Ceredigion, especially a dementia home, then yet more families will be torn apart - and residents made even more confused.
“It takes ages for a dementia patient to get used to change and, unfortunately, it sets them back.
“Losing Hafan y Waun and its carers will be a big loss to Aberystwyth.
“I don’t think people who have not had relatives with dementia realise this. I can’t praise the place enough.”