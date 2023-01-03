AN ABERYSTWYTH charity that is celebrating getting the funding to secure the future of the building it calls home has said that it is now looking forward to enhancing services in 2023.
As the Cambrian News reported, Aberystwyth and District Hospice at Home Volunteers (known as HAHAV) celebrated before Christmas following an award of £300,000 from the Welsh Government’s Community Facilities Programme.
The grant enabled HAHAV to complete the purchase of Plas Antaron in Aberystwyth, a former hotel the charity has leased since 2019 and transformed into a ‘Living Well Centre’ for people with chronic, life-limiting illness, carers, and bereaved people.
Dr Alan Axford, HAHAV’s Chair of Trustees and one of the charity’s founding volunteers said: “We are incredibly grateful to the Welsh Government for this life-changing grant, which has enabled us to move forward and complete the purchase of Plas Antaron, and securing the building for our community,benefiting countless vulnerable people.
“Without this support this vision would have been impossible to accomplish; as despite a huge amount of support from our community,we would have been unable to raise all the funds needed in time.
“We look forward now to developing our ambitious plans to renovate Plas Antaron in 2023 and make the building more accessible and improving the facilities we can offer people.”