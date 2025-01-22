Wales Air Ambulance’s Coffee and Cake event is back for 2025.
The Charity said it is delighted to announce the return of ‘Coffee and Cake’, an event which encourages supporters to get together and host their very own Coffee and Cake party on behalf of the lifesaving service.
To coincide with the Charity’s 24th anniversary, supporters are encouraged to host their own event during the month of March, at a time and place convenient for them.
Emma Moore, Senior Individual Giving Manager for the Wales Air Ambulance said: “Coffee and Cake is an exciting fundraiser for the Charity, and is something that everyone can get involved in.”