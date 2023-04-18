On Good Friday a small group of friends held a coffee morning at Aberaeron Sports Club to raise money for the Bronglais Chemotherapy Unit.
In an hour and a half, over £1,535 was raised, thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the sponsors - Aberaeron Sports Club committee; John Thomas, Costcutters; Aeron Printers - and the support and generosity of the local community and those who attended.
The event was kindly opened by Daryl Evans, Aberaeron mayor.
