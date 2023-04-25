A hospital surgeon who took on the London Marathon to raise money for the British Orthopaedic Associations (BOA) Joint Action fund – the only UK charity that specialises in raising and distributing funds for research into the entire musculoskeletal spectrum - has raised £2,383 so far.
Satya Pydah is a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Ysbyty Gwynedd, which released a statement wishing Mr Pydah good luck for the marathon.
Mr Pydah said: “For the past 23 years I have dedicated my career to orthopaedics and traumatology.
“To date, this has been a rewarding and fulfilling journey where helping patients has given me great pleasure.
“However, on this journey I have sadly witnessed numerous stories where a single incident has been life changing not only for patients but also for their families and friends.”
Mr Pydah is passionate around improving research within orthopaedics and hopes his fundraising efforts will help contribute towards this.
He said: “The BOA also raise funds to support the development of clinical trials in trauma and orthopaedics.
“In 2019 they awarded funding for the appointment of three surgical specialty leads to facilitate clinical trials in our specialty and in early 2021 they will be announcing new funding for two clinical trial units. I am honoured to have the opportunity to raise awareness and funds for this disease through my participation in the London Marathon.”
Mr Pydah started running shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic and went through months of training for the marathon.
He added: “Running is not in my blood and at one point I did not even have the stamina for a 2km run! This was no easy task and challenged me physically and mentally.
“Preparing for a full marathon has taken months of training and hard work to develop both physical and mental stamina.
“The London Marathon will test me in a way I have never done before!”
To donate to Mr Pydah, visit 2023tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/satya-kanth-pydah-4b3e8