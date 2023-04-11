Mrs A was concerned about delays in kidney treatment received by her sister. She also complained that her sister received inadequate bowel care when she was admitted to the Hospital in April and May 2020 with breathing problems. Ms B did not receive that care as no skilled staff was available to deliver it, and nursing staff did not update doctors that it had not been done. Ms B developed new symptoms suggesting a bowel blockage, but was discharged without these symptoms being considered. Mrs A complained to the Health Board about these failings but was unhappy with its response.