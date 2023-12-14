AN Aberystwyth woman has raised more than £1,000 for Bronglais Hospital by hosting a coffee and cake morning.
Heledd Lloyd has raised the money for Gorwelion and the Day Surgery Unit and Gynaecology clinic at Bronglais Hospital.
Heledd hosted a coffee and cake morning at the Morlan Centre on 28 October, with friends and family baking and donating cakes.
Heledd also organised a raffle with prizes donated from local businesses such as Skin Deep, Shop Inc and Currys Aberystwyth.
Heledd said: “A lot of planning went into the day, I’ve never done anything like this before. The day was a massive success with everything coming together.
“Thank you to everyone who offered their support and time, from the people who baked cakes and donated prizes to the people who attended on the day and donated generously.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
