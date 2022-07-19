Husband’s golf day in memory of wife
Subscribe newsletter
RETIRED cleaning company boss Ray Tunsich is organising a golf day and raffle for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal in memory of his wife Jan.
Ray has already raised more than £3,000 through a fundraising page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jan-tunsich
Now he and his family are arranging a golf day on 9 August to take place during Open Week at Penrhos Golf Club in Llanrhystud – and are appealing for raffle prizes.
Ray said: “Jan went to see a doctor with back pain in October last year and, after a scan, we received the devastating news that she had terminal cancer of the gall bladder. She passed away at the end of March this year, aged 75, surrounded by family.
“In her courageous fight against cancer, Jan received tremendous support from the inspirational oncologist Dr Elin Jones and the wonderful team at the chemotherapy day unit in Bronglais Hospital, and the Aberaeron district nurses.
“It was Jan’s express wish that her friends and family support the Appeal for the final £500,000 needed to open a new chemotherapy unit. The new unit will make such a difference.”
“We are thrilled to have raised over £3,000 so far and hope to boost this at the golf day. There will be collection buckets and a raffle in the evening,” added Ray, 76, who has himself had the all-clear after having prostate cancer.
If anyone would like to donate a raffle prize, contact Ray on 07896 073596.
How to support the appeal and ways to donate
Online: The easiest and quickest way to donate is by visiting the appeal webpage www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk, where you can either make a secure one-off donation or set up a monthly donation for the duration of the appeal.
By post: Please make all cheques payable to ‘Bronglais Chemotherapy Day Unit Appeal T392’ and send to Head Office: Hywel Dda Health Charities, Hafan Derwen, St David’s Park, Jobswell Road, Carmarthen, SA31 3BB. Remember to include your contact details and please don’t send any cash through the post
Fundraising for the appeal: Online fundraising pages can be set up via the appeal web page at www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk. Alternatively, paper sponsorship forms, collection boxes and buckets can be also provided to supporters on request. Please contact the Fundraising Team for more information on [email protected] or call 01970 613881
BACS: Bank details for BACS/online bank transfers can be provided to supporters on request. Please contact the Fundraising Team for more information on [email protected] or call 01970 613881
QR code: To donate, scan the QR code to go direct to the fundraising page bit.ly/BronglaisChemoAppeal
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |