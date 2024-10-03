Hywel Dda Health Charities has partnered with Farewill to offer supporters the opportunity to write a will for free during October.
The free will-writing month will provide a perfect opportunity for people who don’t have a will to write one, and for those with a current will to update it.
Those who take part can ensure the people they love are remembered in their will, and, if they choose, their local NHS charity.
Katie Hancock, Fundraising Officer at Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “This is a great and convenient opportunity to ensure your family’s future is secure and that your wishes will be followed through - and also to support your local NHS charity if you choose to do so.”