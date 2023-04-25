Gwynedd Welsh Ambulance Service worker Natasha Preston has completed the London Marathon to raise money for the charity that helped save her father’s life.
Natasha completed the marathon on Sunday, 23 April to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance, who came to her dad’s rescue when he was knocked off his bike in a cycling accident.
The investigations supervisor officer, who lives in Bangor, wanted to give something back to the charity.
She said: “A couple of years ago, my dad was knocked off his bike. He went over the windscreen and his bike was completely written off. The Wales Air Ambulance rushed to his attendance, and he was flown to Ysbyty Gwynedd. He was bruised all over, but if it wasn’t for his helmet, it could have been much worse.
“You never think it’s going to happen to your family, or that you’re ever going to need to use the service, especially when you work within the NHS.
“But obviously that’s not true, and I’m just really grateful for the Wales Air Ambulance that they were able to help
“Running a marathon is something I wanted to do, but I thought it would be nice to give something back to repay them for their service.”
Natasha completed the marathon in just over five hours and has raised £1,341 so far.
She described the day as “amazing” and said she was “thrilled” to have crossed the finishing line.
The 34-year-old said: “I’ve always been a runner, although I have only run 10k before. I started training in October and I can’t believe I have completed the London Marathon. I feel thrilled, relieved, sore, exhausted and elated.
“Some of the highlights include seeing some of London’s famous landmarks. It was great running around the Cutty Sark and Tower Bridge.
“The atmosphere was amazing and the crowd brilliant. I received lots of high fives and sweets. One of the lows was probably being overtaken by a gingerbread man!”
Natasha, who joined the trust as a 999 call handler five years ago, said the support she has received for the marathon is fantastic.
Her dad had kept her company on training runs on his bike and her family travelled from Wales to support her on the weekend.
She said: “My dad is very proud and pleased I am raising money for the Wales Air Ambulance. He knows how much of a worthwhile charity it is. It was great having my dad and my family cheering me on.
“Knowing I was helping a charity that benefits the people of Wales rather than a larger national charity made me feel even more proud.
“I’m so pleased with the amount I’ve raised. My target was £260 (£10 for every mile) and I definitely surpassed that. I’m very grateful to everyone for their generosity.”
Alwyn Jones, Wales Air Ambulance community fundraiser, said: “Natasha should be very proud of herself on completing the London Marathon and raising over £1,341 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
“It is an incredible achievement and all her training and commitment paid off.
“Natasha and her family personally know how valuable the charity is after her father needed the service a few years ago after a bike incident.
“We are so pleased to hear that he is back on his bike and was able to cheer Natasha on at the London Marathon. We wish her the warmest of thanks for her tremendous fundraising.”
You can sponsor Natasha at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/natasha-louise-preston