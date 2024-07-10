Hywel Dda Health Charities has provided over £20,000 for a new slit lamp for the Emergency Department and Minor Injury Unit in Withybush General Hospital.
A slit lamp is an important piece of equipment when undertaking a comprehensive eye examination.
The instrument can be used to examine the eyes in detail and determine whether there are any abnormalities.
The lamp also ensures that results can be discussed with patients and specialists immediately.
A slit lamp can help diagnose several issues including injury, disease or damage to parts of the eye; foreign bodies in the eye; dry eye syndrome; retinal detachment; retina vessel occlusion; macular degeneration, and glaucoma.
Dr Antony Varekattu Mathew, Consultant in Emergency Medicine/Clinical Lead Foundation Programme Director, said: “We are so grateful that generous donations from our local community have enabled us to buy this invaluable piece of equipment which will benefit patients for many years to come.
“The slit lamp is so useful in the diagnosis and evaluation of common ocular complaints, ocular emergencies, and systemic disease.
“Approximately three to four per cent of patients presenting to the Emergency Department may require eye examinations.
“The slit lamp ensures we can provide them with the best service.”