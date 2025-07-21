Babies born very prematurely will be offered protection against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with a long-acting antibody medicine.
Nirsevimab provides protection with just one injection, replacing the monthly injections, which were previously offered to high-risk babies.
The change to a single, long-acting injection comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised the more effective nirsevimab monoclonal antibody treatment should replace palivizumab.
The JCVI also advised it should be extended to all babies born before 32 weeks who are entering their first RSV season.
This will protect the most vulnerable babies – babies born before 32 weeks would have limited or no protection from a maternal RSV vaccination given to pregnant women at 28 weeks.
RSV infects up to 90 per cent of children within their first two years of life and frequently reinfects older children and adults.
Babies under one are at greater risk of hospitalisation with more severe RSV.
For children born very prematurely, the risk of contracting RSV in their first winter is high and can be extremely serious and cause bronchiolitis .
Data presented to JCVI showed that very preterm babies were three times more likely to need hospital admission due to RSV, and 10 times more likely to need intensive care, compared to full-term babies.
The RSV season in the UK typically starts in October, peaks in December and declines by March.
The expansion of programme to include very pre-term babies will provide vital defence against RSV.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said: “We are following the advice of the JCVI to offer this new treatment to babies who are at greater risk of harm during the RSV season.
“This will mean they will only need one dose, instead of multiple doses and it will protect them for longer.”
