St John Ambulance Cymru has received a £10,000 funding boost to provide more community first aid training.
Eco-friendly energy solutions company EcoFlow has teamed up with St John Ambulance Cymru to allow the first aid charity to create more lifesavers across the country through free first aid demonstrations in schools and local community groups.
EcoFlow is a global company, specialising in portable power products, solar technology and smart home energy solutions.
The sponsorship will cover the running costs of nearly 70 free first aid demonstrations over 12 months.
The funding comes after EcoFlow supported St John Ambulance Cymru in 2023 by donating a portable heater to keep volunteers warm whilst out and about on colder event days.
Lorna, EcoFlow's Head of UK Communications, said the company is “thrilled to partner with St John Ambulance Cymru, to support their vital training activities across Wales.”
Nichola Couceiro, Head of Fundraising, Communications and Engagement at St John Ambulance Cymru, said: “We’d like to extend our deepest thanks to everyone at EcoFlow for their generous support at this time.”
“Our free community demonstrations give people the confidence and skills to help someone in a medical emergency, and potentially save a life.”