St John Ambulance Cymru has launched a new campaign to illustrate the importance of first aid skills ‘just in case’ an emergency happens.
Through the campaign, the charity is urging the people of Wales to donate, volunteer or learn life-saving skills to support its mission of making first aid for everyone – anytime, anywhere.
As almost a million adults in Wales have not learnt CPR and 80 per cent of cardiac arrests take place at home, the campaign also encourages people to learn lifesaving first aid skills, either through workplace or community training courses.
Nichola Couceiro of St John Ambulance Cymru, said: “First aid saves lives so the work we do is crucial in keeping the people of Wales safe.”