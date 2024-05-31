A group of 30 friends and neighbours from Talgarreg are running the 2024 Cardiff Half together to raise funds for charity.
The group will be running the half marathon for the Chemotherapy Unit at Glangwili Hopsital; Maggie’s, the Cancer Centre at Singleton Hospital, and Kidney Wales.
Allana Silvestri-Jones, a Healthcare Support Worker with the School Nursing Team in Ceredigion, is one of the Criw Talgarreg members.
She said: “A gang of us with close connection to Talgarreg village have decided to run the Cardiff Half Marathon on 6 October 2024.
“I work for Hywel Dda as a support worker, others are teachers, students, farmers and nurses. It’s a real mix of people. The children in the group will be running the Children’s Race on the Saturday.
“We wish to raise money for three charities that are very close to our hearts as we have close friends who have benefited from their help during the past year.
“We are hoping to raise £1,500.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We want to wish Criw Talgarreg the very best of luck with their training and with the Half Marathon in October.”