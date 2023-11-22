Tregroes Waffles has raised over £1,000 for the Wish Fund during its 40th Anniversary celebrations.
Tregroes Waffles is a family-run bakery based in the rolling hills of the Teifi Valley.
The bakery fundraised for the Wish Fund at its 40th Anniversary Family Fun Day on Saturday 19 August.
The Wish Fund creates magical moments for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.
Ray D’Arcy, Managing Director at Tregroes Waffles, said: “It was a hugely successful day raising over £1,000 for the Wish Fund.
“The local community and avid supporters of our waffles turned out in great numbers and enjoyed a fun-filled day. The highlight of the day for many was the bakery opening its doors to allow the public to see how we make our delicious waffles, normally a closely-guarded secret.
“We were overwhelmed with the turn out and were thrilled to be able to raise so much money for such a deserving cause.”
The Wish Fund campaign is delivered by Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board.
Katie Hancock, Fundraising Officer at the Charity, said: “A big thank you to Tregroes Waffles for choosing to support the Wish Fund during your 40th Anniversary celebration. It’s fantastic to partner with such a well-loved company.
“The support of our local communities for the Wish Fund enables us to make a positive difference to the children, young people and families supported by the Paediatric Palliative Care Team.”
To find out more about the Wish Fund, please visit: https://hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales/campaigns/the-wish-fund/