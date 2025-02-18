HGVs have been caught on camera performing many-pointed turns after ignoring road closure signs.
Shortsighted heavy-goods vehicle drivers are zooming straight past signs that warn of the current three-month Talerddig A470 road closure.
Residents have caught them in the act of being forced to perform awkward turns onto soft verges on the two-track A-road.
Talerddig resident Eleri Humphreys has captured the action at least four times with her camera and is calling for larger electric signs to be installed in nearby Caersws as they have done in Welshpool and Glantwymyn.
She said: “Since the road closure I have seen a large number of HGV's travelling down the A470 towards the road closure.
“The signage is pathetic... the writing is too small to read.
“The problem arises when people drive from other parts of the UK and Europe and do not know about the road closure - causing more problems for us residents who live in Talerddig and Bontdolgadfan.
“People are still travelling down the A470 towards the road closure thinking that they can get to their final destination.
“The back road to Bontdolgadfan is not suitable for this type of traffic and with the recent problems that we have had when HGVs have been travelling on the road and causing big problems.”
A small section of the A470 has been closed since 17 January to repair part of the road which collapsed next to a river.
The work to repair the road which had been one-lane traffic-light controlled for over a year is expected to finish by 11 April.
It has caused a 70-mile recommended detour, however many drivers including HGVs have been taking the single-track B4518 through Bont Dolfadgan, cutting the detour to 7 miles but causing ‘major problems’ for residents and farmers who live on the used-to-be-quiet stretch.
Despite residents having crafted makeshift signs warning of the tricky driving conditions on the road, emergency callouts for vehicles stuck nose-first in ditches have already occurred.
A contractor informed Ms Humphreys that one driver was “adamant” they would be able to cut through another B-road running from Talerddig north to Llanerfyl.
This is despite the 7.5-ton weight limit restriction imposed on country roads.
In response, North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent reported the vehicles ignoring the weight limit ban to Dyfed-Powys Police.
The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “We are aware of this issue and additional signage along the approach to the closure points has been installed and is being checked frequently throughout the day.
“Additional resources to man the closure points have also been put in place.
“We thank residents and motorists for their patience whilst this essential work is being carried out.”
Contractors are currently working weekends to ensure the repairs are completed on time or early, after Network Rail announced a 16-day closure to the rail network spanning the same area across late March.
It was announced this week that the water main diversion works are complete and excavation for reconstructing the wall has now begun.