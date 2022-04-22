High Sheriff role for Llanrhystud businessman

A LLANRHYSTUD businessman has said he is ‘very much looking forward’ to his new role as High Sheriff of Dyfed.

Rowland Rees-Evans, who owns Penrhos Park made his declaration as High Sheriff of Dyfed at a ceremony in University of Wales Trinity St David in Lampeter.

Mr Rees-Evans, who is the former county councillor for Llanrhystud, takes over the role from Jonathon Gravell of Kidwelly.

The ceremony was led by the Under Sheriff of Ceredigion, Mr Richard Morris and also present was the Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed, Ms Sara Edwards, The Lord Bishop of St David’s, Joanna Penberthy, Lord & Lady Morris of Aberavon along with family and close friends.