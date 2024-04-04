A historic former bakehouse in Machynlleth is set to be demolished if plans go ahead to transform the site into two ‘affordable’ rental cottages.

Mach is ‘in desperate need of accommodation’ according to town councillors who blame a lack of ‘available land’.

The plans involve demolishing all but one wall of the dilapidated bakehouse, estimated to date back to the 18th century.

The proposal would keep pedestrian access to the high street through an existing alleyway between 14 and 16 Heol Maengwyn, and add designated car parking on a separate detached site
The proposal suggests erecting two two-bed adjoining cottages complete with small front gardens and designated parking spaces.

The cottages would be erected on the footprint of the former bakehouse, directly behind 14 Heol Maengwyn, behind cafe, Mandy’s.

Cllr Michael Williams has given it his ‘full support’, saying: “I’m in favour of any housing developments on available land that are in keeping with the environment, as the town is desperately short of housing.

The cottages would install bat boxes to encourage and protect local wildlife
The bakehouse is currently described as ‘semi-derelict’ and the proposal involves replacing the building using salvaged stone from the existing property and natural slate roofing to replace the current asbestos sheeting.

It currently houses the ovens and equipment for the former Arvonia Bakery, which closed down in 2013.

The new cottages would include two bedrooms each, combined kitchen-living rooms and modest bathrooms.

The 'rubbish-strewn yard' would be turned into two small gardens for the cottages. This photo faces north to the back of the Heol Maengwyn properties. The new cottages would be constructed to replace the bakehouse (left)
