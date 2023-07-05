A Teifi auctioneer has received an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David for his contribution to agriculture and public service.
On Tuesday, Dai Lewis received an Honorary Fellowship during the university's summer graduation ceremonies in Carmarthen.
At the ceremony, he was honoured in recognition of his outstanding contribution to agriculture and public service in Wales.
David grew up in the village of Llandysul, the son of Rhys and Myra Lewis and the grandson of J.D. Lewis, founder of Gomer Press.
He was educated at Llandysul Primary School and Llandysul Grammar School.
When he won a public speaking competition at the age of sixteen, the judge said he had the voice to be a preacher or an auctioneer - and he decided to choose the second career.
Introducing Dai Lewis to the audience was Gwilym Dyfri Jones, Provost of the university campus in Carmarthen. He said: "It is my very great privilege this morning to present David Lewis to receive an Honorary Fellowship from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.
"A chartered surveyor and auctioneer by profession, David is a true champion of rural West Wales, where he has lived and worked throughout his life.
"Despite the challenges facing rural Wales – with rising poverty, a lack of opportunity and depopulation among the most pressing – the social fabric of rural Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire life remains mostly intact.
"This, to a large extent, derives from its strong connection to the land, to the vibrant agricultural community and to the Welsh language and culture.
"David Lewis is a strong advocate of all three, having trumpeted their cause robustly throughout his life.
"David has been a true ambassador for Welsh agriculture for over half a century. He is the only person to have held all of the highest positions in the Royal Agricultural Society of Wales.
"Civic leadership is based on service, on honesty and integrity, on dedication to a specific cause, on establishing strong and respectful partnerships across the community.
"David Lewis is a true civic leader who has represented his own community with dignity and distinction. He has done so in a completely modest way which has attracted support and admiration from far and wide.
"David, we thank you for your valuable contributions and, through that, to the fabric of your community and nation alike."
Brought up and educated in Llandysul, David Lewis passed his Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors examinations in London in the early 1960s before returning to Dyfed.
He has remained in the area since then, with his business - Dai Lewis Chartered Surveyors, Auctioneers, Valuers and Estate Agents.
Since 1974 he and his wife Helena together with their son and granddaughter - have farmed Helena's family farm in Penrhiw just outside Llandysul, where they breed Charolais cattle.
David's journey into pedigree cattle was successful and he represented Wales on the Council of the British Charolais Cattle Association for six years, including a period as chairman. He was later elected President of the Association.
He is the only person to have held all senior positions at the Royal Agricultural Society of Wales.
He was President during 2005, Chairman of the Management Board between 2006 and 2012 and Chairman of the Council of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society between 2012 and 2021. For 30 years and more, his voice can also be heard echoing around the Show every summer as the main commentator in the cattle rings.
In 2017, David received the Royal Welsh Society Gold Medal for his commendable service to the Show throughout the years.
Last November, the Welsh Farmers' Union presented David with the UAC Award for Outstanding Service to Welsh agriculture.
Throughout the years, he also ensured that the Welsh language was always given a proper place in all the Association's activities and he did so without fail when leading and chairing the different committees of the Main Show.
He was also a keen supporter of the Welsh language locally including campaigning for the establishment of Ysfol Dyffryn Teifi in the 80s.
David is a deacon at Penybont Chapel, and a devoted member of a number of societies in his native area.
On receiving the Honorary Fellowship, Dai Lewis said: "I consider it a huge and completely unexpected privilege to receive this fellowship. I have admired and marveled at the success and growth of UWTSD, especially over the last twenty years.
"These past 20 years have shown what can be achieved with such inspiring leadership and a host of effective staff who are ready to obey every order! The leadership and dedication and belief in the core values have been key.
"I feel very honored and will treasure this fellowship and wish the University continued success as it embarks on a new era."