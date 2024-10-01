The future looks bright for St Cadfan’s Church in Tywyn following a grant to fix the floor of its kitchen-cum-vestry.
In 2023 it was discovered that the floor and sub-floor of the kitchen-cum-vestry were riddled with dry-rot.
“They had to be removed and the void filled, but the adjacent walls and foundations are 12th century and need to breathe so concrete can not be used,” a church spokesperson explained.
“The work must be done with a lime-based system by an experienced contractor at an overall cost of £40,000.
“Thanks to a magnificent grant from the Cherish Project of the National Churches Trust of £10,000 the work will start in November.
“The Cherish Project is funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, so thanks to those who play it!
“We have also received grants of £8,000 from the Wolfson Foundation and £2,600 from the Benefact Trust.
“The Church Guild have worked hard with fund raising activities over several years and we are grateful to them and for many donations.”
It is hoped that refreshments will be served again soon at St Cadfan.
The spokesperson said: “Before Christmas we hope to see the kitchen and refreshments back to normal - yum, yum!”