ClwydAlyn will invest over £1million in 40 new jobs across its sites including Gwynedd.
The housing association roles include vacancies in housing, finance, maintenance, IT, and procurement, as well as trainee opportunities to help people with limited work experience, such as school and college leavers, to kickstart their careers.
As part of ClwydAlyn’s commitment to investing in the growth and development of a diverse range of talent, these paid Pathway roles will build skills and experience in a working environment with tailored progression plans.
ClwydAlyn manages 6,300 homes across Gwynedd, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Conwy, Wrexham, Powys and Anglesey.
There are plans for a further 1,000 new homes to be built over the next three years.
To ensure a consistently high level of service for residents and support for staff members continues, the organisation has identified the need to strengthen its workforce significantly.
The new recruits will work with the existing teams to help build more affordable housing across north Wales, while expanding the service offer in support of its core mission to end poverty.
Once the 40 new roles are successfully filled, the workforce headcount will increase to a total of 810.
For more information visit https://www.clwydalyn.co.uk/work-for-us/