As Easter approaches, compassionate staff at north Wales housing association Adra have once again rallied together to make a difference in their community.
Through their annual charitable campaign, Adra staff collected over 200 Easter eggs to distribute to local children in need, spreading joy this spring.
The initiative, driven by a dedicated group of volunteers within Adra, underscores the organisation's commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. Recognising the importance of supporting those facing challenges, particularly during holidays, Adra staff embarked on a mission to bring smiles to the faces of children across north Wales.
The Easter egg donation drive saw contributions from Adra employees across various departments and offices, each eager to make a positive impact in their local area. The generosity displayed by the staff reflects the spirit of compassion and unity that defines Adra's culture.
The donated Easter eggs have been distributed to several deserving places. They are Ward Dewi at Ysbyty Gwynedd, Young Lives Against Cancer, Hafan y Sêr, Penrhyndeudraeth, Y Bont, Bontnewydd, Young Carers Gwynedd a Môn (Action for Children) and Tŷ Gobaith / Hope House.
“We are immensely grateful to everyone who participated in this year's Easter egg donation drive,” said Gareth Bayley-Hughes, Programme Manager at Adra.
“Our staff’s generosity will bring joy to countless children in our community, making their Easter brighter and more memorable.”
Adra extends its heartfelt appreciation to all staff members who contributed, nominated charities, and assisted in the delivery of Easter eggs, ensuring that they reach their destinations in time for Easter.