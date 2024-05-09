The North Wales Society for the Blind (NWSB) has appointed communications officer Hywel Trewyn.
An experienced journalist living in Caernarfon, Hywel will raise the profile of the society which offers support to blind, or partially sighted children and adults across north and mid Wales.
He will also attract more trustees to support the charity's work, and volunteers to guide the blind to enjoy activities.
The society, whose founders were led by the Bishop of Bangor in the hope of "teaching the blind to read in order to reduce as much as possible the monotony of their lives due to their blindness," also run social clubs and regular meetings.
Hywel said: "I am really looking forward to contributing to the society which has done so much good throughout the north and mid Wales since it was established.”
“I intend to use my journalistic experience across a number of platforms to promote the society’s work and raise awareness of the charity's services.
“NWSB is not part of any other charity and is unique as it offers a range of services, including through the medium of Welsh.
"I will experience the different services the charity offers including acting as an agent on behalf of the social services of Anglesey and Gwynedd councils to work with blind and partially sighted people to support, encourage and develop skills promoting independence, confidence and choice.
"We have a number of mentors who provide guidance and reassurance to children and young people and we offer advice and training to any organisation, workplace or school to help them be more aware of the needs of blind and partially sighted people at work and socially.
“NWSB has a resource centre showcasing specialist technical equipment and information in our office in Bangor where our recording studio for Welsh audio books and local papers is also located.
"Anyone who would like to join the society as a trustee or volunteer, or who would like to contribute by sharing their experiences and knowledge is welcome to contact me.
"I'm proud to work for a society whose users think so highly of it."
The society has a team of 10 experts who visit clients in their homes.
NWSB publishes 24 audio books each year and records and distributes eight audio local papers on CD or MP3 each month.