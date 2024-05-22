Illegal items have been confiscated from two convenience stores in Gwynedd.
On 20 May, North Wales Police, Gwynedd Council Trading Standards and Environmental Health conducted an operation at two Caernarfon convenience stores, following community intelligence.
The operation’s aim was to target products not complying with EU/UK legislation, the effect these sales have on the local community and anti-social behaviour.
Both visits were successful and large quantities of illegal cigarettes, tobacco, illegal vapes and food items were seized as part of the operation.