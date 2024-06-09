People in Porthmadog can improve their motorbike riding skills with a police workshop taking place in the town.
Officers from NWP Roads Policing Unit are running the workshop to keep motorcyclists safe on the roads.
BikeSafe is a national initiative, working with motorcyclists to develop key skills around riding and safety. The day-long workshop includes classroom-based theory, looking at causation factors and solutions and an assessment ride where participants get feedback.
The North Wales BikeSafe workshops are subsidised by North Wales Police and the North Wales Road Safety partnerships and are available at a subsidised fee of just £65 per rider.
Anybody interested in booking a space should visit the BikeSafe website: https://orlo.uk/fcGPm