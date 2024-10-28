Dramatic images show a lorry hanging over the side of a verge after an incident near Llanrhystud this morning (28 October).
The incident occurred between Llanrhystud and Aberystwyth on the A487 close to Cofiwch Dryweryn at 6.40am.
Two articulated lorries were seen driving towards each other before one of them drove off the edge of the road.
The driver of the outer lorry has since been taken to hospital.
Dyfed-Powys Police have warned of delays on the road while the vehicle is recovered.
According to a driver who witnessed the incident, both drivers were seen speaking to each other afterwards, seemingly unharmed.
A witness who watched the incident from an oncoming car, Caroline Farnden, said: “I watched this happening it was so scary.
“We turned around to check the driver was ok.
“Two articulated lorries met and [the outer lorry] moved over for the other and went across slightly too far and the verge took him.
“The [other lorry] stopped and was chatting to the driver, he was ok thankfully so he can go home to his family tonight.”
Dyfed-Powys police said: “Police were called just before 6.40am, this morning, Monday 28 October to a report that a lorry had left the A487 road between Llanrhystud and Aberystwyth.
The driver of the lorry has been taken to hospital.
The road is passable however there are currently delays due to the vehicle needing to be recovered.”