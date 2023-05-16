Tywyn Inner Wheel members agreed to donate £350 to three good causes at their May meeting.
President Chris welcomed everyone to the meeting and a very warm welcome was made to the guest for the evening, District 18 chairman Joan Quaile who had travelled down from North Wirral.
Joan asked members to donate to a local charity on her behalf and so it was decided to give £50 to Riding for the Disabled and £50 to help towards transport costs for Margaret Barnard Playgroup and Nursery.
Chris has chosen North West Cancer Research as her President’s Charity this year. It was passed unanimously to donate £250.
Six members went to the Llangollen Interclub Lunch. The lunch was lovely and the company most enjoyable. It is always interesting to visit other clubs, they said.
Following a lovely meal, Joan gave a humorous talk on her life. Kathy Rynn won the raffle.
