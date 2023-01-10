ABERYSTWYTH Rugby Club has been handed a one-out-of-five hygiene rating by inspectors.
Food Standards Agency inspectors visited the rugby club on Plascrug Avenue on 3 December 2022 and in a report published online, said that major improvements were necessary in the management of food safety at the club.
The report, published on the Food Standards Agency website says that the overall hygienic food handling at Aberystwyth RFC (2019) Ltd, listed as a restaurant, cafe or canteen, was very good.
The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were also very good, but major improvement was needed in the management of food safety, which involves a system or checks to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
The latest rating means that of Ceredigion's 232 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 132 (57 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.