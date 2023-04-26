An investigation has been launched following a fire at a house in Abersoch.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, which was called out to attend the fire last night, Tuesday, 25 April, has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.
Crews from across Gwynedd attended the house fire.
A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said today: “We attended a fire at Lon Hawen, Abersoch at 10.24pm last night.
“Crews from Pwllheli, Porthmadog, Nefyn, Caernarfon and the aerial ladder appliance from Bangor attended.
“Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to tackle the fire in the bedroom of the property.
“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”