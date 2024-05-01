Police are believed to be investigating an alleged assault, after footage of a man seemingly punching a linesman at a North Wales Coast football match emerged online.
The match between Amlwch Town and Penrhyndeudraeth on 27 April finished 0-8 to Penrhyn who said it was a “fantastic result and performance from the lads”, but “unfortunately, the game was marred by an incident which occurred approximately 15 minutes into the game when a Penrhyn player, acting as a voluntary linesman, was assaulted.”
The club said it will not comment further but will support the player “as the matter has been reported to the police”.
North Wales Coast Football Association (NWCFA) said a video of the incident circulating online must not be shared.
“This incident is currently being investigated by the police,” they said.
“Whilst this is an ongoing investigation, we would urge people not to share the video or comment as this could impact any investigation.
“The incident will be investigated accordingly on conclusion of the police investigation.”
Sharing NWCFA’s post, Penrhydeudraeth also urged people “to remove it from their social media”, stating “it’s a matter for the police and we do not want anything impacting their investigation”.
North Wales Police have been asked to comment.