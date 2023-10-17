An investigation has been launched into the cause of a barn fire in Caernarfon.
Firefighters from Porthmadog and Pwllheli were called to help put out the fire, which started last Thursday.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call to attend the scene at 11.27am on Thursday, 12 October. Crews from Caernarfon, Bangor, Llangefni, Porthmadog, Rhyl, Pwllheli and Holyhead attended.
The fire involved a substantial amount of stored hay and silage. Crews have been working with the farmer at the site who will now monitor the situation. There may be smouldering for a number of days, but this should not concern local residents
Shane Price from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “These types of incidents are incredibly impactful – were are pleased to have been able to work with the farmer to resolve this incident in a safe and efficient way.”
The hay has been separated and relocated from the barn using farm machinery, and the cause of fire is currently under investigation. Crews left the scene at 8.50am yesterday morning, Monday, 17 October.