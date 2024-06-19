A Gwynedd girl has taken to her local swimming pool in a bid to keep it open and raise money for a charity close to her heart.
Ten-year-old Isla Vaughan Cowen swam 11 miles in 12 weeks at Harlech Ardudwy Leisure Centre (HAL), raising money to try to help save her treasured swimming pool, and also to be able to donate some cash to Diabetes UK.
The Ysgol Tan y Castell Harlech pupil, who lives in Llandanwg, completed her 11 mile swim on 12 June.
Isla and her family placed charity money boxes in shops around Harlech for people to donate cash, and also set up an online fundraising page: swim22.diabetes.org.uk/fundraising/isla2025.
Isla’s fundraising efforts have raised £470 to Diabetes UK and £280 to HAL.
Isla said: “I want to help keep my local pool open so I can enjoy it with all of my friends.
“We have so much fun every Wednesday night at the youth fun session in the pool.”
The Cambrian News reported in February that three local community councils have decided to redirect their money away from HAL, putting the social enterprise run by a volunteer Board of Directors, under threat.