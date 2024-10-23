Convicted paedophile headteacher Neil Foden won’t be released from prison until he has served two-thirds of his sentence, the House of Commons has heard.
Foden was sentenced to 17 years in July for the sexual abuse of schoolgirls.
During questions to the Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in the House of Commons, Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP, Liz Saville Roberts, sought assurances that the Ministry of Justice’s early prisoner release scheme (SDS40) does not apply to inmates like Foden, charged with sexual offences, and that he will serve at least 12 years in prison as reported at his sentencing.
The MP said: “Neil Foden is in prison for the sexual abuse of four vulnerable schoolchildren. Foden was convicted of 19 charges and sentenced to 17 years for his abhorrent crimes.
“The judge said he showed no remorse.
“Can she advise me how to seek assurances for his victims that Foden won’t be released until he has served two thirds of his sentence?”
Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Shabana Mahmood KC MP, confirmed no prisoner charged with sexual offences would be considered for release under the scheme and “are excluded from the SDS40 measures” which look to reduce prison time.