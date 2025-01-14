An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found at a property in Pwllheli.
North Wales Police and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are jointly investigation the cause of the man’s death, following the discovery of the 55-year-old’s body on Sunday, 12 January.
There is believed to have been a blaze at the house in Bro Cynfil, Penrhos.
Police attended the property on Sunday, January 12, following a report of the unexpected death of a 55-year-old man.
The man’s family and the coroner have been informed and the police and fire service continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
The fire service was called to the property at 4.10pm on Sunday.