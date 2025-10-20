Children from Kenya have been welcomed in Llŷn.
Three schools in Llŷn have been involved in cultural exchange sessions with youngsters from Kenya. It is hoped that this international relationship will continue.
The group from Kenya were recently welcomed at Ysgol Sarn Bach, Pwllheli, Ysgol Pont y Gof, Botwnnog and Ysgol Botwnnog as part of a trip organised by the charity, Educate the Kids. They shared language, culture and play together.
Local schoolchildren participated in folk dancing and sang Welsh songs, and Tudur Phillips visited to give clog-dancing lessons.
The Kenyan choir delivered several captivating performances.
They also took part in sports sessions and football matches, giving children from different backgrounds the opportunity to come together in a spirit of friendship and collaboration.
While visiting Ysgol Botwnnog, the Kenyan children had the opportunity to have Welsh language lessons with Year 7 pupils.
Aled Williams, Ysgol Botwnnog Deputy Headteacher, said: “The experience of welcoming the visitors to the school was one that everybody will remember.
“The emotion and pleasure were evident on everyone's faces, and I am keen that as a school we can sustain a relationship and continue to support the charity with their exceptional work in the future.”
Ysgol Sarn Bach Headteacher Nina Williams said: “We were delighted to welcome the children to Ysgol Sarn Bach and host an event filled with joy, learning and new connections — an unforgettable experience for all involved. After the performances, it was nice to see everyone enjoying sharing stories, laughing and making new connections over lunch.”
Bethan Jones, Headteacher of Ysgol Pont y Gof, added: “Welcoming children from Ysgol Jolaurabi to Ysgol Pont y Gof was an amazing experience for the children and for us as staff, an experience we will never forget.
“Seeing two countries, two schools, two languages and two cultures becoming one, and becoming friends was something very special.
“We look forward to keeping in touch with the children and the school to learn from them and support them as much as we can.”
The Kenyan visitors were on a six-week tour of the UK, performing concerts to raise awareness of and money towards vital work to address the impact of poverty and lack of opportunities, and to expand learning facilities at the school.
The visit to Gwynedd was made possible thanks to the efforts of Heather Munroe who lives locally, and who has been involved with the charity for years.
Cllr Dewi Jones, Cabinet Member for Education, said: “It's great that a group of young people from the Jolaurabi School area in Kenya recently visited Gwynedd.
“Their visits to our schools have not only allowed us to showcase our language and approach to learning but have also served as a valuable opportunity to share experiences, ideas and dreams across cultures.
“The desire to learn and share experiences amongst these young people has inspired our educational communities, and I am delighted that we had the opportunity to welcome them.
“The links made during the visit show that education, friendship and collaboration can cross any border.”
