A kite festival that has been held on Barmouth beach over recent years will this year take place in Aberdyfi.
The Aberdyfi Kite Festival will take place on 5 and 6 July between 10am and 4pm both days.
Explaining the reason for the change in location, festival organisers said: “The team has been working to put the festival on a more sustainable footing, to ensure its future for years to come.
“Sadly, Barmouth Council weren't able to work with us on this, as they're fully committed with other events in the town. But the kite festival will continue, we've found a lovely new home on Aberdyfi beach.
“We look forward to bringing you a fabulous kite display this summer, and for many summers to come.”