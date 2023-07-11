Representatives of the Ardudwy branch of the Labour Party spent a magical morning on Friday visiting the community gardens and allotments in Dyffryn Ardudwy.
Their guides, also members of the branch, were local sisters Kathy Aikman and Liz Hodby, who were instrumental in the conception of the green area and in acquiring the land.
It is only two years since the project was started and already the allotments are thriving and producing copious fruits, while trees donated by the National Park line the pathways and the wild areas are bursting with insect friendly wild flowers.
Kathy and Liz are delighted at the way the allotments have created new friendships amongst the gardeners, and at the enthusiasm of the young children from the village school who visited recently.
