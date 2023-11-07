The next Lampeter Ramblers walk, on Saturday, 11 November, is an eight-mile moderate ramble in the Llandysul area of Pont-Tyweli and Bancyffordd.
All are welcome on the group’s walks. If coming along for the first time then please contact James on 01570 480743 or 01570 480041 for further details.
On Saturday, they walked a seven-mile section of the proposed Teifi Valley Trail.
Starting from the Woollen Museum, with a hot cuppa to warm them beforehand in the museum’s café, they set out to reach Cenarth, about seven-and-a-half miles away cross country.
The trail heads on a footpath to Waungilwen passing Felin Cryngae, one of numerous former mills in the local vicinity giving rise to the epithet of being the Huddersfield of Wales.
Here in the 14th century lived Llewelyn ap Gwilym Fychan, Constable of Newcastle Emlyn Castle and uncle to poet Dafydd ap Gwilym.
It was unfortunate that they had to detour from the trail at Waungilwen, a settlement of old weavers’ cottages on the river Brân, as the recent heavy rainfall had caused sections of footpath to be swamped in deep mud and water.
Instead they took the unclassified lane to Aber-Arad to rejoin the trail a mile further up.
At Newcastle-Emlyn, the trail turns from the town to Cwm-Sarah to follow the course of the pre-turnpike road to Cenarth via Gelli-gati-fawr and Cil-llo-fâch (inaptly now named Gillo-fâch).
Come the spring and the lengthening of days, they will follow the trail onward to St Mary’s Abbey at Llandudoch (St Dogmaels) via Manordeifi and Cilgerran.
The trail will end as a loop walk from the abbey to the river’s mouth at Poppit Sands, thus to discourage further traffic along the narrow road from Llandudoch.
