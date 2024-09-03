A public consultation on possible changes to how councillors are selected for Gwynedd Council will close on 15 September.
Councillors are currently selected through a first past the post system, one of two systems permitted by the Local Government and Elections (Wales) Act 2021. The other is a system known as proportional representation.
Cllr Menna Trenholme, Cabinet Member for the Corporate Support Department, said: “Thank you to everyone who has already taken advantage of the opportunity to share their opinion on the matter. I would like to remind those who wish to have their say, but have not yet done so, that they have until 15 September to take part.
“After the exercise has been completed, Gwynedd councillors will carefully consider all responses and feedback received before making a final decision at a special meeting of the Full Council in October 2024.
“As part of this consultation process, we are also gathering the views of Gwynedd’s community councils, town councils and the city council.”
Participate in the consultation online at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/GwyneddVotingSystem.
Paper copies are available at Gwynedd libraries and Siop Gwynedd Caernarfon, Dolgellau and Pwllheli.
To receive a copy by post, or in another language or format, call 01766 771000.