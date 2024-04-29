People have less than one week to take part in a consultation on Gwynedd Council’s Flood Strategy.
The consultation, to put the county in a strong position to deal with flooding situations that are likely to arise in the future, closes at midnight on Sunday, 5 May.
Gwynedd Council will consider responses from the public and key partners before agreeing on a final strategy.
The objectives of the strategy are to reduce the risk of flooding and coastal erosion risk to Gwynedd residents, develop further understanding of the flood risk to Gwynedd and the impacts of climate change, work with partners to ensure appropriate and sustainable development in Gwynedd, raise awareness of local flood and coastal erosion risk and work with partners to respond jointly to flooding and coastal erosion.
Take part in the consultation online at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/HaveYourSay (select 'Consultations and Surveys').
Paper copies are available from Gwynedd libraries and Caernarfon, Dolgellau and Pwllheli Siop Gwynedd offices, and also by post, in another language or format. Email [email protected] or call 01286 679426.
This consultation refers only to the county-wide strategy.
To report flooding issues in specific areas of Gwynedd contact the council via www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/floods