A mid Wales museum is hosting an exhibition this summer to celebrate the work of an iconic Welsh designer.
Llanidloes Museum and Library has developed an exhibition, celebrating 70 years of iconic design by the fashion and homewares designer and businesswoman, Laura Ashley, who has strong ties to the area.
The exhibition is free to enter and shows many pieces of Laura Ashley’s work, including an outfit from nearly every decade with a particularly rare dress from the 1960s and a display of fabric samples and fashion accessories.
Cllr David Selby, Cabinet Member for a More Prosperous Powys, said: “It’s fantastic to have some of Laura Ashley’s work on display in our museum in Llanidloes, showing seven decades in the fashion industry and the impact she made.
“Laura Ashley has a prominent Welsh history, being born just down the road in Merthyr Tydfil, owning a mansion in Rhayader, and being laid to rest in Carno, it seems only fitting to celebrate some of her work and allow all who wish to view it to do so.
“There are many local residents, me included, who have fond memories of working for the Laura Ashley company over many years.
“This exhibition may re-kindle those memories for many.
“Powys residents and visitors to the county are very welcome to take a look and see what the exhibition has to offer.”
The exhibition is temporary and will run until the end of September. The museum is open from 10am – 1pm on Mondays, 10am – 1pm and 2pm – 6pm on Wednesdays, 10am – 1pm and 2pm – 4pm on Fridays, and 9:30am – 1pm on Saturdays.