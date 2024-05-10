RNLI lifeguards will begin returning to Ceredigion's beaches later this month as the charity puts out an appeal for local fundraisers.
The lifesavers will return to our beaches from Saturday, 25 May and the charity has issued a fundraising appeal across west Wales.
Lifeguards will return to Borth and Llangrannog beaches on 25 May and will be on the beach daily until 1 September.
In Aberystwyth, lifeguards will return to north beach on 15 June until 12 July on weekends only before full-time cover commences between 13 July and 1 September.
On south beach, lifeguards return full-time on 25 May until 2 June, followed by weekend only cover between 8 June and 12 July then full-time again until 1 September.
New Quay will have weekend cover between 15 June and 12 July, then full-time cover until 1 September.
Tresaith and Aberporth will have full-time cover from 25 May until 2 June, followed by a period of weekend cover from 8 June until 12 July, then full-time cover again until 1 September.
Clarach will see lifeguards return on 13 July until 1 September.
The RNLI needs to raise funds for its operations and is open to applications for face-to-face fundraisers across Wales.
This vital role helps the lifesaving charity reach thousands of people every year, sharing safety messages and encouraging new supporters to sign up and donate.
Fundraisers receive full, high-quality training and competitive rates of pay, whilst also developing valuable professional and personal skills.
One person who knows very well the impact that funds raised can have is John Connolly, who joined the RNLI as a fundraiser in 2018, and now works as a Deputy Face-to-Face Fundraising Manager.
He said: "I grew up in a maritime town, so I was always aware of the RNLI and what they did, but its importance was really brought home to me on a holiday with my family back in 2009.
“My children were all enjoying bodyboarding on a lifeguarded beach, when my son started to drift outside the area marked by the red and yellow flags. He was quickly rescued by the RNLI lifeguard on duty.
"It was a scary moment, but we didn’t appreciate the enormity of what had happened until later, when the relief really set in.”
A few years later, when looking for summer work, John saw an advertisement for RNLI face-to-face fundraisers and decided to apply.
To apply or find out more, visit rnli.org/FundraiserJobs