PARTS of Cardigan Bay will be closed to shipping again next week due to military activity.
Qinetiq, who operate out of MOD Aberporth, have released their weekly ‘Cardigan Bay Danger Area Firing Programme’ for next week with live firing set to take place off the coast of Aberystwyth on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.
A smaller area off the coast between Aberporth and New Quay will be closed for the entire week, excluding weekends.
The highlighted areas will be closed between 10am and 4pm each day.
Both areas will be cleared of shipping while live firing takes place.
Qinetiq says: “If you are planning a trip into Cardigan Bay, it is recommended for your safety to consult the programme notice and contact Range Control on 01239 813480 or 01239 813760 or VHF Channel 11 or 16 for further advice.
“There will be someone available to take your enquiry by one of these contact methods whilst activity is taking place in the Danger Area and between 09:00 to 16:00 on working days.”
The danger area in the bay was established during the Second World War and covers 6,500 square kilometres of Cardigan Bay from sea level to unlimited height.
Over the years the range has played a significant part in the development and testing of a variety of military weapons.