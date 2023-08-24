A recent very successful and well attended live music event at Aberystwyth Football Club raised almost £1,100 to support volunteers from our local Blood Bike Wales group
The event which was organised by Paul Tedaldi of LPT Audio, saw local bands Stix, Saving Emma, and Misha and The Kings entertain a large and enthusiastic audience for almost four hours.
Following the event Mathew Leeman, Blood Bikes Wales, Hywel Dda North (Aberystwyth) area representative said: “Can I express my sincere thanks to Paul (LPT Audio) who came up with the idea for this event and organised the whole thing. Also thank you to the three bands, Stix, Saving Emma and Misha and The Kings for agreeing to perform tonight and providing us with such an entertaining evening, whilst also raising money to support Blood Bikes Wales. I am also grateful to Aberystwyth Football Club for providing the venue.”
“Thank you to everyone who turned up to support the event. People thoroughly enjoyed themselves and we have received much enthusiastic feedback and several requests to make this an annual event. This is something we are now considering.”
Aberystwyth Blood Bikers are currently working hard to raise approximately £15,000 to purchase a new motorcycle to replace one of their current bikes which is nearing the end of its operational life as a Blood Bike having covered almost 40,000 miles in the past three years in support of the NHS and the people of mid-Wales. Please support them and help to secure the continued operation of this vital, life-saving service.
Blood Bikes Wales is comprised entirely of volunteers and receives no funding. The charity is entirely dependent on public and business donations for its continued operation.