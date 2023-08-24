Following the event Mathew Leeman, Blood Bikes Wales, Hywel Dda North (Aberystwyth) area representative said: “Can I express my sincere thanks to Paul (LPT Audio) who came up with the idea for this event and organised the whole thing. Also thank you to the three bands, Stix, Saving Emma and Misha and The Kings for agreeing to perform tonight and providing us with such an entertaining evening, whilst also raising money to support Blood Bikes Wales. I am also grateful to Aberystwyth Football Club for providing the venue.”